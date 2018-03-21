Letter — Terminate Site C

Re: Tom Fletcher column — BC Hydro rate freeze refused

The Minister of Energy Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, recently admitted that BC Hydro is in a “financial mess.” With deferred debt and multiple regulatory accounts, contractual obligations for electricity from independent suppliers now reaching $50 billion or more, would a prudent solution be to incur another $12 Billion for an unnecessary project? “No”!!!

What about the cumulative effect on BC residents, both ratepayers and taxpayers… aren’t they the same? — of ICBC’s “financial mess” as well? BC Hydro and the provincial government are playing a shell game, crying that money already wasted on Site C would have to be either recovered in five years, or added to taxpayers obligations. This is a lie.

Horgan, James, Eby, Heyman and Mungall and other ministers want us to believe that stopping Site C “can’t be done.” Horgan stated “my hands are tied,” to which he refuses to provide details. Even Weaver, a staunch Site C opponent prior to his being elected, has become unusually quiet on further challenges to government.

Financial planning is required of any person or business owing more than their income, i.e., pending bankruptcy. They are legally required to state income and expenses, debts and assets, and to have a plan to reduce expenses. Why do the Auditor General and Premier not require BC Hydro to do the same?

Both BC Hydro and ICBC rates must increase by substantial amounts, because the last few years of revenue have greatly fallen short of “expenses”, including “dividend” payments to government. Rate increases have been manipulated by the former Liberal government to mislead the public into believing that B.C. is living within its means; that income will cover expenses. It has fallen billions of dollars short! Some “financial mess”!

Now what? We need to pay more! Stop using the credit card, stop wasting money on useless, gold plated projects. Stop pretending we can bury expenses by calling them assets. Stop pretending that we will be able to pay them more easily in future. What if there are fewer residents, and we waste less? What if we transition to less energy per unit of output? What if we get it wrong? What if there were another 10 year recession? What happens when BC Hydro’s revenues drop?

Meanwhile we accumulate ten more years at a billion a year of debt for BC Hydro with a project that is not required, and if additional power were needed, there are cheaper alternative sources.

BC Hydro and the BC government would be well-advised to stop multi-billion projects that have a high probability of being unnecessary, certainly until we sort out the excesses to date, and find out if we really can pay off the huge accumulated debts.

Prudence dictates stopping or at least slowing the cash flow from huge projects like Site C, and additional capital projects — transmission lines, substations, various upgrades, etc. by at least 25 percent.

Ideally, terminate Site C to ensure we will not add another $10.7 Billion to the existing nightmare we are in.

Premier Horgan, ministers and MLA’s — are you listening?

We expect and deserve an answer.

-Roger Bryenton, Vancouver, B.C.

Previous story
Reflecting on Aboriginal history

Just Posted

LDSS girls’ snowboarders best in B.C.

Students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) ripped up the slopes at… Continue reading

Aboriginal History Week: Lahal game connects community with tradition

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake was ringing with… Continue reading

Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Burns Lake

By the time he had reached Burns Lake, Holly Harrison was walking… Continue reading

Medical pot facility a good opportunity

The proposed medical cannabis grow-op in Decker Lake raises some important issues… Continue reading

Clampdown on distracted driving

Cell phones among the top causes of fatalities on the road

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals on the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

Most Read