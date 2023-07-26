Nice to meet you all!!

My name is Saddman Zaman and I am a Multi Media journalist working for Lakes District News under Black Press Media.

I was born in Bangladesh and have recently moved to Canada to pursue my road to journalism. Currently, I am based in Burns Lake, and I am already enjoying my time here.

From a very early age, I was always interested in photography and film-making and therefore I decided to become a journalist. Fun fact of being a journalist, I get to travel a lot and get access to different places which normally would be impossible to get.

However, one can simply enjoy the path of thrill and the hunt for stories and different ways of compelling storytelling is the key to be a successful journalist.

I am passionate about news writing, photography, cinematography, and using a multimedia approach for telling compelling news stories that meets the communities news standard.

I also like to experiment with fine arts and paintings into digital media. Fine arts has always fascinated me with artistic implications.

I graduated from Loyalist College in the photojournalism program. I did my Bachelor of Business Studies from Bangladesh at BRAC University.

I am interested in the discussion of communities who are suffering from climate crisis (flood, wildfire, snow storm, earthquakes and many more). I want to document every detail and every angle of the story.

I believes photographs itself will not be able to convey the message properly. Writing text and video documents are also necessary to understand visual aesthetics.

I have interest in learning art history and graphic design.

My hobby is to read books about art, playing soccer, trying out different kinds of food. I also likes hiking, riding bikes and camping. I am interested to curling, skating, snowboarding and tennis.

I just love mountains and all of its magnificent beauty.

I am a very friendly, approachable, and humble person. I would appreciate, if you greet me simply by saying hello or hi whenever you see me, whether on the job, walking in the streets, doing groceries or going on a hike. I would be happy to meet all of you and get to know you better. If you ever need me you can always reach out to Lakes District News office and ask for me. If you have any interesting news that you want to share it with me, I would be happy to hear you and work on it (after my publisher approves it).

I look forward to be part of this community and hoping to get accepted by all of you.

Thus saying all these, there is so many news out there and so much work to be done.

Thank you.