Social distance if you want freedom

Editor:

Ye people out there who run around demanding their freedom from having to wear masks, or follow social distancing…you are the ones responsible for other’s suffering, businesses closing down, people being laid off, food shortages, which could result in chaos.

You want freedom?…one way, is to go out in the wilderness, out of contact of society, and create your own freedom….yes, in remote locations, without any evidence of contamination, people can be more lax, and discriminate, but in the cities, where there is a concentration of the virus, following the laws are vital.

One might conjecture, the only free persons ever, were Adam and Eve, before the fall, dancing around heaven singing, we’re free, we’re free……but once dumped down on the physical plane, things changed…food clothing, providing for offspring, who would fight for survival.

So here we are, in a social system which ”needs’ to police itself, for sometime, freedom thinkers can endanger the lives of others, and weaken the structure.

So we have laws to protect ourselves from ourselves….freedom contained in an enclosure of sanity……maybe one day, love for all may overcome self indulgence in the world.. but until then the laws we create are vital to our survival.

Victor Yancovitch