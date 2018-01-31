Vaccines are spreading the flu virus

Editor:

In my opinion, the disinformation being reported on vaccines has to stop. The editor is not doing his due diligence in reporting on vaccines and the damage they are doing to our health.

The spokesperson for Northern Health is brushing off this year’s flu season like it is a typical year. Well, this is not true if you ask me. The flu right now is a pandemic in the northern hemisphere and people of all ages and backgrounds are dying from this assault on our health. The contradiction of the statements in the article is so obvious.

The spokesperson says that this year’s shot is the same as last year’s, but it’s too early to see the results. Well, I would like to know how come the vaccinated people have no immunity to this year’s flu if it’s the same as last year’s? We are seeing the results, it’s everywhere, people who get the shot are sicker than ever.

How else could this flu spread like wildfire and yet they continue to push the flu vaccine. I think the most heinous of this is telling pregnant women it’s safe, when that is an outright lie. Has it occurred to anyone that the flu shot is spreading the flu?

It’s the vaccinated people who are shedding the virus… they become carriers, not immune and the medical system is blaming the unvaccinated.

Consider this for a moment. Every year, everyone in the seniors home my now 92-year-old mother-in-law resides in gets their mandatory flu shot, and every year they quarantine the home because everyone gets so sick. They blame the unvaccinated and tell visitors to wear a mask. Wear a mask alright to protect yourself from the vaccinated victims.

The government, pharmaceutical industry and doctors are all complicit in pushing these deadly cocktails on the public. I think they all should be held collectively responsible for the vaccine damage that is being done. Migraine headaches, brain damage, infertility, Alzheimer’s, early onset dementia, immune suppression, cancer, sudden infant death and paralysis just to name a few.

Educate yourselves on this topic. Real science-based evidence is out there, stacks of it. Stop being a willing victim of the medical industry and question everything your doctor says. In one of Lakes District News articles, a doctor is reported saying, “Drugs don’t work and we can’t help you.” Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Not following the herd, not politically correct.

Sincerely,

Colleen Simmons

