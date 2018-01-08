Winters in Burns Lake are really not that bad

Editor:

Re: Burns Lake makes list of most miserable winters (Dec. 20, 2017 issue)

One of the weather facts used in making the determination was a record snowfall on Feb. 11, 1999 at Tahtsa Lake.

It is well known that Tahtsa Lake is located in a heavy snow belt and far removed from Burns Lake. I have kept accurate weather records at our home on Tchesinkut Lake since 1992, and on that particular day there was no snow recorded at all.

So, take Expedia’s data with a large grain of salt. And with the changing climate, we in the Burns Lake area are now quite often experiencing better weather conditions than the Okanagan.

Sincerely,

Mike Comeau

Previous story
A defining year ahead for Burns Lake
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

Just Posted

Mount Milligan Mine temporarily suspends operations

The company has not made any comments regarding layoffs

End is near for MSP premiums in B.C.

Premiums reduced by half for all British Columbians

Majority of assessment notices show a slight increase in northern B.C.

Granisle saw the biggest jump in the region

A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge; community comes together

Benjamin and Olivia top baby names in B.C. in 2017

First northern baby of 2018 born in Dawson Creek

Decker Lake holds Christmas concert

An afternoon of songs, poems and contagious Christmas spirit

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Most Read