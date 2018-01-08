Winters in Burns Lake are really not that bad

Editor:

Re: Burns Lake makes list of most miserable winters (Dec. 20, 2017 issue)

One of the weather facts used in making the determination was a record snowfall on Feb. 11, 1999 at Tahtsa Lake.

It is well known that Tahtsa Lake is located in a heavy snow belt and far removed from Burns Lake. I have kept accurate weather records at our home on Tchesinkut Lake since 1992, and on that particular day there was no snow recorded at all.

So, take Expedia’s data with a large grain of salt. And with the changing climate, we in the Burns Lake area are now quite often experiencing better weather conditions than the Okanagan.

Sincerely,

Mike Comeau