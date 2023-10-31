Laura Grist and Dan Klassen, of Laura Grist Interior Design and Jedan Brothers Contracting. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Best Kitchen Renovation – HAVAN Awards

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find "Measure Twice, Cut Once" podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with award-winning duo Laura Grist Interior Design and Jedan Brothers Contracting sharing their secret recipe for award-winning kitchen renovations.

‘There was an opportunity to bring in some real lovely natural lighting. We decided to take out the windows. I know that sounds counter intuitive, but instead we moved the windows above the upper cabinets, and they brought in the light,’ says Laura Grist.

‘Right off the bat, I always recommend to clients to have a 10 percent contingency. But really at the very beginning of the project, I dive in quite deep and create a fairly detailed budget… but anytime we do structural work or just some things that are hidden behind the walls, I always estimate these based on experience and put a time and material allowance on it, says Dan Klassen. ‘So, in advance, the clients already know, okay, there’s going to be something behind those walls.’

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

