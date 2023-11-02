Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley and VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Canucks look to maintain hot start to 2023-24 season

NHL UPDATE: McKinley, Wolf take a twirl around the league 10 games in

Many teams have reached the 10-game mark in the 2023-24 NHL season. Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to discuss a solid start for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far, neck protection and, as always, the much-beloved Buffalo Sabres update.

