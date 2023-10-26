PODCAST: Seahawks, MVP candidates, CFL playoffs and Taylor Swift

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 7 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes the playoff prospects for the Seattle Seahawks, potential MVP candidates, the end of a long win streak for Brock Purdy, the latest on superfan Taylor Swift and a look ahead to the CFL’s Western Final.

