62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Recap

Day 2 (April 4) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert saw all four divisions in action and the first elimination of the week.

In the Women’s Division on the elimination side of the division, the Skidegate Saints lost their second game of the tournament to the Lax Kw’alaams Ladies on Monday evening.

It was a tight game with the Saints holding a marginal lead throughout the game. At the end of the third quarter Skidegate was up 54-47.

The fourth quarter would belong to the Lax Kw’alaams, however. The Ladies clawed their way back to finally take their first lead of the game in the waning moments 64-63. The Saints briefly took back a one-point advantage, but a last-minute basket put Lax Kw’alaams over the top for the top for the 65-64 win.

Skidegate was previously relegated to the elimination bracket on Sunday by Gitwinksihlkw 66-37 while Lax Kw’alaams got there via a loss to Greenville 47-67.

The ladies will get a chance tonight at 6:30 to even the score with Greenville who lost to second-seeded Hazelton Monday in their second round game.

Highlights from Day 2 included a clean sweep by Hazelton teams in the women’s, intermediate and seniors divisions.

Host Prince Rupert teams saw a mixed result with the senior men falling to Hazelton 81-104 and the third-seeded women defeating Gitwinksihlkw 54-45.

Day 2, Monday April 4, 2022 Results

Women’s Division

8 a.m. Gitwinksihlkw v Prince Rupert Rain

Prince Rupert win: 54-45

Top Scorers

Gitwinksihlkw: Manah Gonu 35

Prince Rupert: Cary Lynn Cochrane 16

9:30 a.m. Vancouver (All My Relations) v. Masset Raiders

Vancouver win: 51-41

Top Scorers

Vancouver: Adelia Paul 21

Massett: Sarah Edenshaw 14

11 a.m. Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics) v. Greenville Aces

Hazelton win: 49-48

Top Scorers

Hazelton: Taylor Wale 21

Greenville: Brayelyn Moore 16

1 p.m. Similkameen Startbirds v. Hesquiaht Descendants

Similkameen win: 74-53

Top Scorers

Similkameen: Madison Terbasket 31

Hesquiaht: Jada Touche 16

4 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Kitimaat (Haisla Warriors)

Kitimaat win: 46-41

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Kristy Innes 11

Kitimaat: Mikeila Ridsdale 13

8 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams Ladies v. Skidegate Saints

Lax Kw’alaams win: 66-65

Top Scorers

Skidegate: Zoey Collinson 35

Lax Kw’alaams: Tina Robinson 16

Intermediate Division

8 a.m. Hartley Bay (Gitga’at Hustle) v. Vancouver All Nations

Vancouver win: 95-21

Top Scorers

Hartley Bay: Jon Clifton 8

Vancouver: Adrian Brown 20

9:30 a.m. Kitimaat (Xa’isla Braves) v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Hazelton win: 77-57

Top Scorers

Kitimaat: Hunter Wilson 19

Hazelton: Toryn Daniels 14

11 a.m. Skidegate Saints v. Burnaby Chiefs

Burnaby win: 101-54

Top Scorers

Skidegate: Daylyn Moraes 19

Burnaby: Koby McKnight 28

6:30 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas v. Greenville Noosik

Greenville win: 74-61

Top Scorers

Lax Kw’alaams: George Henry 19

Greenville: Charles Leeson Jr. 35

Seniors Division

1 p.m. Prince Rupert Grizzlies v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Hazelton win: 104-81

Top Scorers

Prince Rupert: Russell Reece 19

Hazelton: Colton Murrell 35

4 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Lax Kw’alaams (Wai Wah)

Lax Kw’alaams win: 86-83

Top Scorers

Similkameen: Sterling Peterson 25

Lax Kw’alaams: Kaine Wesley 25

4 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)

Kitkatla win: 107-52

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Joseph Lewis Jr. 31

Kincolith: Daniel Stewart 13; Perry Terrell 13

8 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Seniors) v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)

Ahousaht win: 101-61

Top Scorers

New Aiyansh: Drae Azak 22

Ahousaht: Luke Robinson 22

9:30 p.m. Alert Bay (Namgis Nation) v. Massett Raiders

Massett win: 109-45

Top Scorers

Alert Bay: Edgar Cranmer 18

Massett: Nico York 21

Masters Division

2:30 p.m. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders v. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation)

Massett win: 63-61

Top Scorers

Massett: Wilfred M. 16

Kitkatla: Tyrone Hill 24



