62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 3 Recap

Day 3 (April 5) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert significantly narrowed down the Women’s Division and saw the first elimination in the Masters Division.
Five teams on the women’s side lost a second game Tuesday eliminating them in the ANBT’s double-knockout format.
Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Women), Alert Bay (Nimskish Wind), Massett Raiders, Lax Kw’alaams Ladies and Kincolith (Gingolx Storm) joined the Skidegate Saints — who were knocked out by Lax Kw’alaams on Monday — on the sidelines.
Today, two more teams of the remaining 10 will be bounced, while two others will be relegated to the elimination bracket.
On the winner’s side of the division, defending champion Kitimaat awaits the winner of the Smilkameen/Vancouver game at 2:30 this afternoon for a quarterfinal matchup Thursday (April 7).
On Day 3, the Masters Division saw its first casualty of the double knockout as Skidegate went down to Kitkatla who comfortably prevailed in the arena at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre 68-50.
Skidegate was previously relegated to the elimination bracket by Kincolith 80 – 42 on Monday.
Two more Masters teams will be eliminated today in Day 4 action pending the outcome of Kitkatla v. Bella Bella and Terrace v. Lax Kw’alaams games.
Notably absent from competition on Day 3 was ANBT 2020 Seniors Most Valuable Player Jesse Barnes, who has not yet arrived in Prince Rupert. Barnes, who plays for the 2020 Seniors Division defending champion Skidegate Saints, also earned Intermediate MVP honours in 2019 and now plays for Brock University in Ontario.
Despite the absence of their star player, Skidegate easily advanced to the quarterfinals crushing Bella Bella 111-56 on Tuesday night.
In that game, Desi Collinson put up 27 points for the Saints.
Day 3, Tuesday April 4, 2022 Results
Women’s Division
8 a.m. Kincolith (Gingolx Storm) v Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Women)
Kincolith win: 51-48
Top Scorers
Kincolith: Micita Barton 17
Bella Bella: Tracy Robinson 13
11 a.m. Alert Bay (Nimskish Wind) v. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Thunder)
New Aiyansh win: 80-22
Top Scorers
Alert Bay: Norine Smith 9
New Aiyansh: Kiara Stewart 19
2:30 p.m. Gitwinksihlkw v. Massett Raiders
Gitwinksihlkw win: 50-38
Top Scorers
Gitwinksilkw: Emma Azak 16; Emma Nyce S 16
Massett: Sarah Edenshaw 17
6:30 p.m. Greenville Aces v. Lax Kw’alaams LadiesGreenville win: 78-57
Top Scorers
Greenville: Jewel Leeson 24
Lax Kw’alaams: Tina Robinson 21
9:30 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Kincolith (Gingolx Storm)
Kitkatla win: 79-39
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Billie Leeson 24
Kincolith: Jaden McKay 12
Intermediate Division
8 a.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Wolf Pack) v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Bella Bella win: 78-62
Top Scorers
Bella Bella: Blake Lansdowne 18
Hazelton: Jack Brown 19
9:30 a.m. Burnaby Chiefs v. Kitkatla Warriors
Burnaby win: 111-31
Top Scorers
Burnaby: Kobe McKnight 37
Kitkatla: Malcolm Brown 10
11 a.m. Vancouver All Nations v. Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves)
Vancouver win: 86-83
Top Scorers
Vancouver: Carsen Martin 18
Bella Coola: Marlon Edgar Apps 38
6:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Cubs v. Greenville Noosik
Prince Rupert win: 106-64
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert: Rylan Adams 26
Greenville: Charles Leeson Jr. 26
Seniors Division
1 p.m. Lytton Strong v. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation)
Bella Bella win: 98-72
Top Scorers
Lytton: Thomas Grenier 27
Bella Bella: Gary Gladstone 45
2:30 p.m. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite) v. Metlakatla AK
Metlakatla win: 76-68
Top Scorers
Hazelton: Kalem Wilson 18
Metlakatla: Mason Hayward 37
4 p.m. Massett Raiders v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)
Ahousaht win: 99-73
Top Scorers
Massett: Jordan Williams 18
Ahousaht: Qwwammi Robinson 30
8 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Lax Kw’alaams (Wai Wah)
Kitkatla win: 108-68
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Jacob Thom 22
Lax Kw’alaams: Jack Ryan 13
9:30 p.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation) v. Skidegate Saints
Skidegate win: 111-56
Top Scorers
Bella Bella: Jordan Gladstone 26
Skidegate: Desi Collinson 27
Masters Division
9:30 a.m. Prince Rupert Trojans v. Lax Kw’alaams
Prince Rupert win: 76-54
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert: Brandon Sampson 19; George Kelly 19
Lax Kw’alaams: Will Shepard 23
1 p.m. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders v. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation)
Massett win: 64-56
Top Scorers
Massett: Mike Russ 28
Bella Bella: Burl Gladstone 13
4 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters) v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)
New Aiyansh win: 67-37
Top Scorers
New Aiyansh: Phillip Clayton 23
Kincolith: Simon Gurney 10; Clint Barton 10
8 p.m. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation) v. Skidegate Saints
Kitkatla win: 68-50
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Godfrey Innes 17
Skidegate: Eddie Russ 12
