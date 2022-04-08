62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 5 Recap

Day 5 (April 7) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert saw the first teams of the week secure a berth in the finals.

In the Women’s Division, the Similkameen Startbirds defeated second-seeded Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics) to move on to the championship game tomorrow (April 9) at 1 p.m.

The Mystics matched the Startbirds through 20 minutes 15 – 15, but Similkameen was hot from beyond the arc to start the third quarter and had opened a 30 – 20 lead by the end of the frame.

En route to their appointment with the winner of the semifinal in the elimination bracket, Smilkameen also bounced fourth-seeded Vancouver All My Relations (AMR) and reigning champion Kitmaat (Haisla Ladies) setting up a quarterfinal showdown between AMR and the Ladies this morning.

With the loss, Hazelton qualified for the semifinal this afternoon against the winner of Vancouver-Kitimaat.

The Master’s Division also qualified its first championship contender Thursday as New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters) prevailed over Gitwinksihlkw.

That game was a high-scoring affair, which was pretty much over by the end of the first half with New Aiyansh opened a 20 point lead by the break. Gitwinksihlkw matched the Masters basket for basket in the final 20 minutes, but the halftime lead held sending New Aiyansh to the final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Seniors and Intermediate Divisions will see the first of their championship games finalists qualify today with the semifinals in the elimination brackets scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Day 4, Wednesday April 5, 2022 Results

Women’s Division

8 a.m. Kitimaat (Haisla Ladies) v. Similkameen Startbirds

Similkameen win: 64-35

Top Scorers

Kitimaat: Brooke Gray 14

Similkameen: Jasmine Montgomery-Reid 18

11 a.m. Greenville Aces v. Prince Rupert Rain

Prince Rupert win: 51-45

Top Scorers

Greenville: Braelyn Moore 19

Prince Rupert: Neely Humperville 20

2:30 p.m. Hesquiaht Descendents v. Vancouver All My Relations

Vancouver win: 63-49

Top Scorers

Hesquiaht: Jada Touche 16

Vancouver: Karalee Antoine 16

6 p.m. Similkameen Startbirds v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics)

Similkameen win: 42-30J

Top Scorers

Rain: Cary Lynn Cochrane 11

Hazelton: Carlene Wright 10

Intermediate Division

8 a.m. Kitimaat (Xa’isla Braves) v. Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas

Lax Kw’alaams win: 81-57

Top Scorers

Kitimaat: Conner Walker 19

Lax Kw’alaams: Lloyd Dudoward 33

9:30 a.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves)

Bella Coola win: 69-58

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Garrett Hill 21

Bella Coola: Marlon Edgar Apps 22

11 a.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Wolf Pack) v. Vancouver All Nations

Bella Bella win: 62-59

Top Scorers

Bella Bella: Dom Windsor 16

Vancouver: Adrian Brown 19

6:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Cubs v. Burnaby Chiefs

Burnaby win: 90-58

Top Scorers

Prince Rupert: Tyler Jones 13

Burnaby: Kobe McKnight 35

Seniors Division

1 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)

Similkameen win: 92-68

Top Scorers

Similkameen: Jesse Vissia 22

Kincolith: David Stewart 25

2:30 p.m. Lytton Strong v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Hazelton win: 80-50

Top Scorers

Lytton: Thomas Grenier 13; Tyler Vander Grenier 13

Hazelton: Colton Murrell 23

4 p.m. Skidegate Saints v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)

Skidegate win: 99-77

Top Scorers

Skidegate: Desi Collinson 21

Ahousaht: Luke Robinson 23

8:30 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Lax Kw’alaams (Wai Wah)

Similkameen win: 76-51

Top Scorers

Similkameen: Jesse Vissia 25

Lax Kw’alaams: Kaine Wesley 14

10 p.m. Massett Raiders v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Massett win: 91-72

Top Scorers

Massett: Chris Campbell 19

Hazelton: Colton Murrell 19

Masters Division

9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)

Kincolith win: 64-54

Top Scorers

Lax Kw’alaams: Will Shepard 14

Kincolith: Simon Gurney 24

1 p.m. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation) v. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders

Massett win: 72-64

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Jeremy Brown 18

Massett: Mike Russ 31

4 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters) v. Gitwinksihlkw

New Aiyansh win: 94-74

Top Scorers

New Aiyansh: Richard Wolff 21

Gitwinksihlkw: Eric Nyce 19

8:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Trojans v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)

Kincolith win: 63-61

Top Scorers

Prince Rupert: Brandon Sampson 25

Kincolith: Simon Gurney 23



