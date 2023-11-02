Artist Jessie Sohpaul wears the Diwali-themed Vancouver Canucks jersey he designed. (Photo: twitter.com/Canucks)

Artist’s Diwali-themed Canucks logo features peacock, diya flames, ‘more modern’ design

The NHL team revealed Jessie Sohpaul’s work ahead of another themed game Nov. 15

Artist Jessie Sohpaul has created a Diwali-themed logo for a special Vancouver Canucks jersey and game on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The NHL team’s 2023 Diwali Night is planned at Rogers Arena during a battle with former captain Bo Horvat and his current team, New York Islanders.

The Canucks’ latest Diwali logo was revealed Thursday (Nov. 2) on twitter.com and other social media channels, where Sohpaul described his colourful art.

“Diwali is not just for South Asians,” the artist says. “Its message is universal. Because of this, I wanted the design to be more modern and not lean exclusively into typical Diwali themes.”

On the colours: “Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. The colour palette reflects this with a dark base and warm tones overtop.”

On the fusion of birds: “The peacock is native to South Asia, and the phoenix represents renewal, a theme of Diwali.”

On the paisley: “A flame within each paisley represents the lighting of diyas,” or oil lamps.

On the autumn sky: “The background highlights starts in the night sky before the lighting of fireworks.”

• READ MORE: DIWALI: Just what is it and why is it called the Festival of Lights?

This is the seventh year of Diwali-themed celebrations at a Vancouver Canucks game, typically in October or November.

On the website vanbase.ca, Sohpaul’s fresh Diwali designs are found on Canucks jerseys, T-shirts, hats, pins, hoodies, toques, stickers and other themed merchandise.

On his website, Sohpaul is described as a multidisciplinary artist based out of Vancouver.

“Sohpaul’s work is heavily influenced by his experience as a first-generation born into a Punjabi immigrant family and raised in Canada,” says a post on jessiesohpaul.com/about.

“Sohpaul draws from street art as well as traditional South Asian visual metaphors and scripts. His visual language is bold and striking and is a product of the complexity of his multicultural identity. Working with traditional and digital media, he strives to capture the energy and strength that he grew up around while honoring his Punjabi heritage.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Canucks’ Diwali Night game gives Surrey’s Heer the thrill of DJ-ing for his favourite team.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, with variations also celebrated in other Indian religions. Celebrations involve the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.”

This year Diwali is celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

