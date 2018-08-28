B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

B.C. Lions’ Emmanuel Arceneaux (84) is upended by Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Matt Elam after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday August 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Lions have lost veteran receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux to a torn knee ligament.

The club announced Monday that the 30-year-old has been placed on the six-game injured list after he suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s 24-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

He joined the Lions in 2009 and played two seasons before heading to the NFL, where he had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins and the New York Jets.

Arceneaux returned to B.C. in 2013, and was named a league all-star in both 2015 and 2016.

Injuries have plagued the Lions (3-6) this season, with linebacker Solomon Elimimian suffering a hand injury in mid-July and running back Brandon Rutley also tearing his ACL last month.

Players are on the six-game injured list are eligible to return after four weeks.

The Canadian Press

