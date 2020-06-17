Hockey equipment company Bauer has created the Concept 3 Splash Guard (right) and a cap shield aimed at enabling the safe return of the sport. (Bauer Twitter photos)

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Bauer Hockey has announced a new line of face-shield products aimed at keeping players safe in the event that hockey returns to the ice this fall.

The company, which earlier this spring began producing medical-grade face shields for front-line workers, is taking what it learned from that endeavour and applying it back to hockey, with specially-designed shields for players, coaches and fans, alike, according to a news release on Wednesday (June 17).

It’s hoped that the new products can spur forward hockey’s return which, given the difficulties of physical-distancing in a contact sport, has encountered a few challenges other sports have not had to deal with.

The on-ice shield for players is called the Bauer Concept 3 Splash Guard, which is similar to the traditional helmet shield, but are designed “to enhance coverage around the mouth and maintain a high level of vision and breathability.”

The Concept 3 guard is expected to be available in stores by August.

“It was a natural pivot for our team to shift from protecting players to members of the medical community in a time of crisis, and now we’re looking to continue our mission of protection as communities re-open and sports return,” said Craig Desjardins, vice president of product for Bauer Hockey.

Bauer announced two new products designed for those in the stands – the Integrated Cap Shield which attaches to a hat and a reversible fabric mask.

Bauer has also partnered with Canlan Ice Sports – which operates sports facilities across the country, including in B.C. – and all three new products will be used by Canlan’s staff, the release noted.

While professional hockey has its own set of challenges as it aims to return to the ice – Vancouver has been floated as a possible ‘hub city’ for the NHL’s return – it is unlikely to affect minor hockey’s return.

“Totally two separate scenarios, but that would be a question for the Health Authority who are outlining both situations,” BC Hockey’s Keegan Goodrich said in an email to Black Press Media this week.

Earlier this month, the provincial government also passed a cabinet order protecting amateur sports organizations from COVID-19-related liability.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian junior hockey team invites 41 players to development camp

Just Posted

The real-life James Bond’s life has a Lakes District chapter

Was possibly from Clemretta, B.C.

Healthcare kiosk needs locals’ input on Lakes District healthcare history

Urges residents to contribute pictures, anecdotes, stories

Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

A couple of Burns Lake properties also on the list

Government of Canada announces $2.5 billion for Old Age Security

Seniors to receive a one-time special tax-free payment

Burns Lake Public Library will allow computer usage by appointments-only in phase 2

The partial re-opening expected to begin on June 16

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Most Read