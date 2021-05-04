Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)

Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)

BC Bike Race bringing two events to South Okanagan

The mountain race will be joined by a gravel course race

The BC Bike Race is coming to Penticton with two events this year.

The usually seven-day mountain bike stage race takes place in the Lower Mainland, but this year will be coming to the South Okanagan.

The first race will be a new event called the BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer, which will run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, followed by the BC Bike Race from Oct. 3 to 8.

The gravel bike stage race will feature distances ranging from 54 to 113 km, with an average of two-to-six hours of racing each day.

The BC Bike Race is expecting 150 races to participate in the gravel explorer, which will start and end at the Naramata Bench.

The main race will see stages from 25 to 50 km, three-to-five hours of racing a day, and around 150 to 200 racers.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton

The BC Bike Race is working with the Penticton and Area Cycling Association to set up the courses and identify the trails for the race.

Penticton will serve as a central hub for the race, with some riding in the immediate area and other stages being done as day trips nearby.

Some of the features that are advertised on the BC Bike Race page for why Penticton was chosen include the local airport and strategic location, the ideal fall climate for bike riding, the eight distinct trail networks in the area around Penticton and the community with a history of hosting world-class events and races.

The new format is also intended to be as COVID-19 safe as possible in order to be permitted under Provincial Health Orders.

Previous races have seen 650 riders from 36 countries average 50 km a day.

The race organizers will be presenting information on the races to Penticton’s city council on May 4.

Registration for the BC Bike Race is open on the race’s website at bcbikerace.com/registration.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
McDavid has 4 points, Oilers clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Canucks
Next story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

Just Posted

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

Anne Bergen’s generous donation will make it possible for five graduates to get financial aid. (Beverly Olinyk photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local sets up $25,000 scholarship

The generous donation to provide financial support for LDSS graduates

RCMP. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake RCMP under IIO microscope

The independent agency investigating an incident from December 2020

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointments. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
COVID-19 non-essential travel ban in B.C. until May 25

Violators will be charged $575 fines

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 East

Single lane alternating traffic could continue for upto two months

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

Most Read