B.C. Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks stands on the field during a stoppage in play during second half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos, in Vancouver on July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

The B.C. Lions have fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

The CFL team finished last in the West Division standings with a 5-13 record.

There’s no immediate word on a replacement.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter