BL Lions come to Burns Lake

Two members of the BC Lions visited Burns Lake recently and spoke to students and staff at Lakes District Secondary School. They spoke about The Be More Than A Bystander program. The program is designed specifically for youth in Grades 8 to 12, emphasizing the role everyone can play in promoting healthy relationships and creating more respectful, peaceful schools and communities. The Be More Than A Bystander program is based on the work of Jackson Katz, an educator, author and filmmaker, who is internationally recognized for his ground-breaking work in the field of gender violence prevention education. The assembly utilized video clips and multi-media to highlight the problem of gender violence and introduce the bystander approach to the students. (Submitted photos)

Previous story
BCHL Today: Berard’s OT goal gives Powell River game three win
Next story
Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read