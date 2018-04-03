BL Lions come to Burns Lake

Two members of the BC Lions visited Burns Lake recently and spoke to students and staff at Lakes District Secondary School. They spoke about The Be More Than A Bystander program. The program is designed specifically for youth in Grades 8 to 12, emphasizing the role everyone can play in promoting healthy relationships and creating more respectful, peaceful schools and communities. The Be More Than A Bystander program is based on the work of Jackson Katz, an educator, author and filmmaker, who is internationally recognized for his ground-breaking work in the field of gender violence prevention education. The assembly utilized video clips and multi-media to highlight the problem of gender violence and introduce the bystander approach to the students. (Submitted photos)