Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault.

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details on the charges.

“We are aware of the incident involving Roberto and fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to place him on administrative leave,” the Jays said in a statement. “We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization.

“As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto Police, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays. He has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. The league says it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association.

“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. ”We are investigating the circumstances in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Toronto Police said Osuna will appear in court June 18, but wouldn’t provide more details.

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle. The team had planned give away Osuna T-Shirts to the first 15,000 fans attending Thursday’s series finale against the Mariners.

Previous story
BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests
Next story
Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Just Posted

Little league baseball launched in Burns Lake

Practices are set to begin May 14

Prized bulls net awards for Southside Herefords

Ken Rose wins big with his bulls at the 81st Annual Williams Lake Show and Sale

Fastball

Photo: 15-year-old pitcher Craig Patrick Jr. picked to compete at the BC Summer Games this July.

Songs for the spirit

Photo: Mark Perry and his band performing recently at the Omineca Ski Club, along with Burns Lake’s Rachelle van Zanten.

Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake

Regional districts says sandbags are ready as forecasts call for rain

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Most Read