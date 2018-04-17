Brett Conlon, originally from Burns Lake, recently travelled to Windsor, Ont. for an official signing with the University of Windsor varsity football team. (Contributed photo)

Brett Conlon picked as quarterback for University of Windsor team

Athlete hails from Burns Lake

Brett Conlon — a 17-year-old athlete hailing from Burns Lake — has been signed as quarterback for the University of Windsor football team.

When he learned that he’d been recruited by the team, he said that he felt lucky and surprised. “I was really blessed,” he said.

Conlon recently returned from Windsor, Ont., where he spent four days for his official signing as quarterback with the Lancers, the university’s varsity football team.

The University of Windsor flew him to the southern Ontario city with his father, where they toured the campus and the city, and met with his new teammates, coaches and teachers.

Hockey used to be his sport of choice, and he didn’t take up football until he moved from Burns Lake to Cochrane, Alta., about five years ago.

Conlon got his first starting position as quarterback in his senior year at Cochrane High School.

He was busy with homework — English and social science — when he picked up the phone for an interview with the Lakes District News. He’s focussing on keeping his grades up as he completes high school this year.

As part of the deal with the University of Windsor, he’s getting an entrance scholarship worth $4,500 on the condition that he finishes his senior year with grades of at least 80 percent in six courses, he said.

He’s planning to study human kinetics and kineseology — disciplines relating to movement in the human body — and he’s thinking about making a career out of personal training and sports medicine, coaching players in safer methods of training and play.

But he’s also got his eyes on the big leagues, including the CFL and NFL.

“I know I’ll be up for a battle going for those positions,” he said. But his recent experiences have taught him the importance of positivity — a message that he wanted to relay to young athletes in his hometown.

“There’s a lot of potential,” he said, adding that it’s important to keep an open mind. When he moved to Alberta, he found that trying a new sport helped him connect to his new community. “You’ve gotta open yourself up,” he said.

Asked if he wanted to add anything at the close of the interview, Conlon said he wanted to thank his family and friends for their support. And he said that he was always treated well in Burns Lake.

 

Brett Conlon, originally from Burns Lake, recently travelled to Windsor, Ont. for an official signing with the University of Windsor varsity football team. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome

Just Posted

Campaign for extended ferry service sailing on

Southside residents want 20-hour service

Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue

Plans scaled back after grant application rejected

Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

RDBN directors mull pay hike

Raise would offset tax break ending in 2019

RDBN planning pot bylaws

Aspiring pot-store owners may face hurdles

$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment by Salmon Arm player

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Most Read

  • Brett Conlon picked as quarterback for University of Windsor team

    Athlete hails from Burns Lake