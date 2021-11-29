Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bruins forward Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career

The NHL on Monday suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston’s 3-2 victory a day earlier.

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career. He will lose about $92,000 in pay.

Late in the first period of Sunday night’s game, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen’s legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time.

“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline,” the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, “is Marchand’s use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are traveling toward the boards.”

Marchand’s history, which includes a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015, also played a role.

—The Associated Press

CanucksNHL

Previous story
Travel restrictions amid Omicron variant strand Canadian field hockey team
Next story
Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Just Posted

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

Gitxsan Huwilp Government chiefs and matriarchs outside Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s Hazelton office on Nov. 27, 2021. (Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit Media/Twitter)
Gitxsan hereditary chiefs issue Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen eviction notice from Hazelton

The Nechako River is seen flowing through Vanderhoof, B.C., in an Oct. 12, 2021, handout photo. A British Columbia regional district and three neighbouring First Nations have agreed to work together to restore a river that has been diverted for the last 70 years in order to generate hydroelectricity for aluminum smelting and the province’s power grid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Johnny Ketlo, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First Nations, regional district in B.C. working together to restore diverted Nechako River

There were 17 new cases in Burns Lake from the latest reporting period. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers