Burns Lake alpine athletes hit the slopes, Jack

Lakes District Secondary School alpine athletes were at the Sun Peaks of their game, over the weekend.

From Feb. 27 to March 1, the best downhill skiers and snowboarders in the provincial high school world meet on the mountain for a slam down the slopes at the BC School Sports Alpine Championships. The local contingent was led, as it has been for the past 20 years, by Patti Dube. The LDSS team consisted of 12 snowboarders and three downhill skiers, plus the close relationship with the other Zone schools. It’s a collegial community among the athletes from Smithers, Fort St. James, Vanderhoof, Quesnel, Prince George, and Mackenzie had the option based on their Zone results but did not attend provincials.

“There were tonnes of kids from the north,” Dube said.

Day 1 was for the skiers, a two-run giant slalom race where your combined time establishes rankings.

Day 2 was for snowboarders, also doing a two-run combined time giant slalom.

Day 3 was all-terrain snowboarding which was done in the style of snowboard-cross, but one racer at a time.

“The kids did really well and we were in the running, so close, even if we didn’t know the final results,” said Dube. “We knew it was close between us and Smithers for winning at least one of the banners, 1, 2 or 3. That’s for snowboarding. Our LDSS group was three skiers, and you need four to make a team, so on an individual basis they did well, they were in the middle of the pack, and for ski racing in B.C., that’s really good, they were very happy.”

The results were not yet known due to a technical malfunction. The primary timing equipment had a glitch, so the final scores still weren’t known as of deadline, but secondary calculations were underway to get the correct totals. Answers were expected any hour.

“I’m really proud of the kids. They definitely stepped up their game, and had fun doing it, which is imporant as well,” said Dube. Unlike almost all other school sports, which are typically tiered according to community or school population, skiing and snowboarding doesn’t differentiate by even by grade. All students compete head to head, so a Grade 8 student from an unicorporated hamlet could beat a Grade 12 student from the biggest school districts in the province, for years on end.

“My daughter actually did that, when she was competing,” Dube confirmed. (Elise Dube was a multi-year member of Team BC in snowboard cross starting in 2014.)

The team was thankful that the event was at Sun Peaks, which, despite the nine-hour drive from Burns Lake, was still one of the closest destinations in the province for alpine events. This is a sport that required the LDSS athletes and coaches to pack up every Wednesday for most of the winter and drive to Smithers for the nearest training.

“This is probably the most expensive of the high school sports, with all the lift passes, bussing, accomodations, and so on,” Dube said. “It might cost our kids $1,200 just to go to provincials. Accomodations are the kicker, no matter where we go.”

For the skiing component, York House School, a private institution in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy district, won the girls’ team banner and St. Georges School, a private institution in Dunbar area of Vancouver, won the boys’ team banner. Individual winners for skiing and snowboarders are still tied up in the timing malfunction. LDSS placed high on the snowboard side, according to the unofficial times, so Lakes District athletes and organizers were anxiously awaiting the official confirmation.

LDSS participants

Girls Snowboarding

Laurie Wilson

Nicole Hamp

Julie Hamp

Jadyn Varga

Maddy Philips

Alex Anderson

Boys Snowboarding

Justin Derksen

Jeffrey Reynolds

Jesse Hill

Chayse Berlin

Oliver Wilson

Walker Green

Skiers

Alexander Zayac

Emmitt Lambert

Dylan Benedict