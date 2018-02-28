Burns Lake attends BC Winter Games

Three Burns Lake athletes representing three sports spent the last part of last weekend and into the weekendas part of the northwest contingent at the BC Winter Games held in Kamloops.

Snowboarder Avril Thom-Lucy placed sixth in snowboard cross female while alpine skier Zoey Thom-Lucy placed 48 in the giant slalom two-run female category.

Cross country skier Adrienne Bender competed in two events, place 16th in the individual sprint midget girls 500 metres and 18th in the interval start midget girls 3.5 kilometres race.

The northwest region, one of seven regions taking part in the games, won five gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The Vancouver-Coastal region topped the games wih 128 total medals.

More than 1,200 athletes in 19 sports at venues throughout Kamloops and at Sun Peaks represented their home zones over four days. The games ended Feb. 25.

“These young athletes will go back to their communities, having made new friends, seeing a new area of the province, and many will go home with medals,” said B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon speaking at the closing ceremonies.

“The duration of the contest is but a few minutes while the training takes weeks of years of hard work and exercise and self discipline.”

A volunteer force of 1800 people was involved in staging the games.

The BC Games flag was passed to Jennifer Woike, President of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games that will take place July 19-22, 2018.