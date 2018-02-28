Adrienne Bender seen here finished 18th in the classic interval, 12th in the sprint and her relay team finished 7th overall. More results and pictures in next week’s issue of Lakes District News. (BC Winter Games photo)

Burns Lake attends BC Winter Games

Three Burns Lake athletes representing three sports spent the last part of last weekend and into the weekendas part of the northwest contingent at the BC Winter Games held in Kamloops.

Snowboarder Avril Thom-Lucy placed sixth in snowboard cross female while alpine skier Zoey Thom-Lucy placed 48 in the giant slalom two-run female category.

Cross country skier Adrienne Bender competed in two events, place 16th in the individual sprint midget girls 500 metres and 18th in the interval start midget girls 3.5 kilometres race.

The northwest region, one of seven regions taking part in the games, won five gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The Vancouver-Coastal region topped the games wih 128 total medals.

More than 1,200 athletes in 19 sports at venues throughout Kamloops and at Sun Peaks represented their home zones over four days. The games ended Feb. 25.

“These young athletes will go back to their communities, having made new friends, seeing a new area of the province, and many will go home with medals,” said B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon speaking at the closing ceremonies.

“The duration of the contest is but a few minutes while the training takes weeks of years of hard work and exercise and self discipline.”

A volunteer force of 1800 people was involved in staging the games.

The BC Games flag was passed to Jennifer Woike, President of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games that will take place July 19-22, 2018.

Previous story
Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi
Next story
Russia’s Olympic ban lifted after doping scandal

Just Posted

Mary Anderson leaves a strong coaching legacy

Cross country skiers under her tutelage reached national and international level

Thin margin between surplus and defecit in NDP budget

There’s a too thin margin between surplus and defecit in the NDP… Continue reading

Burns Lake attends BC Winter Games

Three Burns Lake athletes representing three sports spent the last part of… Continue reading

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A dozen dead rabbits found near B.C. sports facility

Nanaimo Animal Control Services say they’ve alerted the BC SPCA

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Most Read