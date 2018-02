The Burns Lake Bruins Atoms held a hockey tournament Feb. 3 & 4, 2018. The Houston Flyers placed first place, Fort St. James placed second and Hazelton placed third. One of the most exciting and fun games was when the Burns Lake boys teams played the Burns Lake girls team – the win for the boys gave them in fourth place giving the girls sixth. Teams from Fraser Lake, Houston, Hazelton and Fort St. James were all part of the weekend tourney.