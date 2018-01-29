Burns Lake hosts Teck Northern Cup

Participants from all age and skill levels enjoyed a great day of cross-country ski racing

The Omineca Ski Club welcomed skiers from all across northern B.C. last Sunday for the Teck Northern Cup #4 and Omineca Open 2018. Participants from all age and skill levels enjoyed a great day of cross-country ski racing.

“We are so very fortunate to have so many volunteers to help us with these events; this club has no paid employees so everything we do is because of club members and great community support,” said club member Alison Patch. “We got lots of positive comments on our club from the visitors from the great food [all donated] to the extent and condition of our trails; the snow this year is some of the best we’ve seen in the past few years.”

Here are the results:

Tour de Omineca Men: 1.Travis Pete, 2. Cory Williamson and 3. Stephen Wickham. Tour de Omineca Women: 1.Theresa White, 2. Irene Ronalds and 3. Sandra Nash. Pre-Atom Boys (500 m): 1.Clay Nisbet, 2.Myles Rosenberger and 3.Torin Bell. Pre-Atom Girls (500 m): 1.Kikkan Paulson. Atom Boys: 1.Finn Rosenberger, 2.Gabriel Wimbush and 3.Magnus Finstad. Atom Girls: 1.Macey Nisbet, 2.Brenna McCleary and 3.Genevieve Gagnon. Pee Wee Boys: 1.Nicolas Gagnon, 2.Jesse Wimbush and 3.Jimmy Reed. Pee Wee Girls: 1.Sacha Fleury-Allen, 2.Wren Williston and 3.Ella Broadworth. Bantam Boys: 1.Odin Witso, 2.Tanner McConkey and 3.Ari Rath Jenne. Bantam Girls: 1.Finley Gagnon, 2.Ava Wimbush and 3.Jessabelle Atkinson-Trelenberg. Midget Boys: 1.Euan Murray, 2.James Baxter and 3.Caedmon Dunbar. Midget Girls: 1.Chloe Williston, 2.Darah Gillis and 3.Caitlyn Gillis. Juvenile Boys: 1.Gregory Baxter, 2.Nolan McCleary and 3.Conor Murphy. Juvenile Girls: Mia Recknell. Junior Boys: Jesse Smids. Junior Girls: 1.Zoe Hallman and 2.Rachel Cuell. Open Men: 1.Chris Paulson, 2.Jay Finstad and 3.Peter Witso. Open Women: 1.Shannon Pearce, 2.Laura Hols-Wimbush and 3.Sara Cotter.

To check out all the results, visit the Zone 4 website.

 

