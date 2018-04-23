Burns Lake recognizes excellence on the ice

On April 19, it was a night of celebration at Island Gospel Fellowship — but with a solemn note. The Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) began its annual awards ceremony with a moment of silence to honour the victims in the Humboldt Broncos bus disaster.
But the rest of the evening was marked by revelry and recognition. More than 250 people showed up for event, enjoying a hearty spaghetti dinner — with brownies and ice cream for dessert — prepared by the Ootsa Lake Bible Camp.
This year, each player also received an old jersey — the BLMHA replaced them with new ones last year. A free hockey registration for next season was also given away in a draw, with Susan Joseph being the lucky winner.
BLMHA general manager Sarah Green called the night a success. “It was a great way to end the hockey season and to show appreciation to all the players, family, executive members and volunteers who make this sport possible,” said Green.
Anthony Tom served as emcee, announcing the winners of this year’s awards:
Most Dedicated
Atom: Linden Hart
Female: Amy Hanson
Peewee: Zander Klassen
Bantam: Dakota Yarjau & Tate Cooke
Most Improved
Atom: Landon George
Female: Fara Abraham
Peewee: Pete Williams
Bantam: Bryce Cardinal
Most Valuable Player
Atom: Rylan Harder
Female: Leah Jack
Peewee: Cody Higginson
Bantam: Rory Creighton and Alex Pinter
Most Sportsmanlike
Novice: Levi Lewis
Atom: Alyssa Wall
Female: Madison Philip
Peewee: Susan Joseph & Liam Toews
Bantam: Dylan Brown
Goalie Award of Excellence
Matthew Share
Officials Award
Ken Chalmers and Brandon Larsen
Jr Official Award
Aedan Conlon and Skyler Tizya-Baker
Coach Award
Chris Harder and Wes Hart
Jr Coach Award
Amy Hanson and Brody Green
Volunteer Award
Sue MacAulay