Burns Lake recognizes excellence on the ice

BLMHA holds annual awards night

On April 19, it was a night of celebration at Island Gospel Fellowship — but with a solemn note. The Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) began its annual awards ceremony with a moment of silence to honour the victims in the Humboldt Broncos bus disaster.

But the rest of the evening was marked by revelry and recognition. More than 250 people showed up for event, enjoying a hearty spaghetti dinner — with brownies and ice cream for dessert — prepared by the Ootsa Lake Bible Camp.

This year, each player also received an old jersey — the BLMHA replaced them with new ones last year. A free hockey registration for next season was also given away in a draw, with Susan Joseph being the lucky winner.

BLMHA general manager Sarah Green called the night a success. “It was a great way to end the hockey season and to show appreciation to all the players, family, executive members and volunteers who make this sport possible,” said Green.

Anthony Tom served as emcee, announcing the winners of this year’s awards:

Most Dedicated

Atom: Linden Hart

Female: Amy Hanson

Peewee: Zander Klassen

Bantam: Dakota Yarjau & Tate Cooke

Most Improved

Atom: Landon George

Female: Fara Abraham

Peewee: Pete Williams

Bantam: Bryce Cardinal

Most Valuable Player

Atom: Rylan Harder

Female: Leah Jack

Peewee: Cody Higginson

Bantam: Rory Creighton and Alex Pinter

Most Sportsmanlike

Novice: Levi Lewis

Atom: Alyssa Wall

Female: Madison Philip

Peewee: Susan Joseph & Liam Toews

Bantam: Dylan Brown

Goalie Award of Excellence

Matthew Share

Officials Award

Ken Chalmers and Brandon Larsen

Jr Official Award

Aedan Conlon and Skyler Tizya-Baker

Coach Award

Chris Harder and Wes Hart

Jr Coach Award

Amy Hanson and Brody Green

Volunteer Award

Sue MacAulay

 

