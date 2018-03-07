Burns Lake snowboarder

Snowboarder Avril Thom-Lucy, 15, was one of the athletes from Burns Lake competing with the northwest B.C. contingent at the BC Winter Games two weeks ago in Kamloops. She placed sixth in the female snowboard cross category. Avril skis and trains at Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers. (BC Winter Games photo)

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

