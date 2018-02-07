Burns Lake teams place well in Quesnel

Lakes District Secondary School’s (LDSS) ski and snoboard teams competed at the Northern Zone Championships in Quesnel last week. The LDSS girls snowboard team placed first overall: 1. Teslin Pinter, 2. Nisa Hofer, 5. Avril Thom-Lucy, 10. Micah Watson, 15. Kiara Watson. Pinter was also number one overall, beating all of the boys. The LDSS boys snowboard team placed first overall: 3. Jeremy Burleson, 5. Cameron Stewart, 6. Avery Wilson, 11. Skyler Tizya-Baker, 14. Austen Goertzen and 16. Coulton Lambert. Kyle Nealis (sixteenth overall) and Zoe Thom-Lucy (eighth overall) have also qualified for the provincial championships in skiing as individuals. (Submitted photos)

