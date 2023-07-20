Canada’s Christine Sinclair battles for the ball with Nigeria’s Christy Ucheibe during first half Group B soccer action at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Barbour

Canada’s Christine Sinclair battles for the ball with Nigeria’s Christy Ucheibe during first half Group B soccer action at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Barbour

Canada held to 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup 2023 opener

Canadian veteran Sinclair stopped on penalty in 50th minute

Olympic champion Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.

It was a crucial miss for the Canadian veteran, who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer, men or women, with 190 goals.

KEY MOMENTS

Sinclair lined up for the shot in the 50th minute. Nnadozie dived left for the save. She pointed at her head after she blocked the kick.

Sinclair exited the game in the 70th minute.

Nnadozie also denied a shot from inside the box by Evelyne Viens in the 65th. At the end of the game, she fell to her knees and let out a celebratory yell.

Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also made key saves, including a close-range shot in the 80th minute.

WHY IT MATTERS

With neither team able to secure a victory, winning the next two group-stage matches becomes more crucial. A loss for either Nigeria or Canada in their next matches would make advancing out of Group B very difficult. Another draw and the team’s final group stage match would be a must-win.

READ MORE: Ahead of 6th World Cup, Sinclair stills feels same butterflies as the first

WHAT’S NEXT

Canada moves to Perth on Australia’s west coast for its next game against Ireland, which is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Australians in the opening Group B game. Nigeria will play the co-hosts in Brisbane on Thursday. Star Australian striker Sam Kerr missed the win over Ireland because of a calf muscle injury that is also expected to keep her on the sidelines for the game against Nigeria.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Emily Dozier, The Associated Press

soccerWorld Cup

