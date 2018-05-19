Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

The Canadian men’s team will be facing the U.S. men Sunday for bronze after an upset loss in the semi-final to Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship in Denmark.

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but was blocked by Switzerland with a 3-2 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Swiss will play Sweden in the gold medal game Sunday mid-day.

Hockey Canada announced Friday that Jaden Schwartz, 25, would be missing the remainder of the championship due to an upper-body injury.

On Saturday, Switzerland struck first, taking a 1-0 lead into the second period until Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat tied the game.

Switzerland then regained the lead off a power play goal.

A second power play goal in the third period gave Switzerland a 3-1 lead. Canada fought back with a goal off the stick of Colton Parayko from the point to cut the lead to 3-2, however they failed to tie the game with Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni turning aside 18 of Canada’s 45 shots in the third period.

Switzerland registered 17 shots on Canadian netminder Darcy Kuemper.

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat was MVP.

The Canadian men play the U.S. at 6:30 a.m. PST Sunday.

More to come.

Previous story
Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

Just Posted

Flood warning maintained for long weekend

RDBN reminds boaters to go slow

“An awful roar”

Highway worker gives eyewitness account of spectacular flooding on Ootsa Nadina Road

Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates “on separate occasions” during past two weeks

Employer health tax may strain local governments

RDBN on the hook for an extra $24,000 by 2020

Letter — Praise for Burns Lake hospital

American letter-writer sees strength in Canadian health care

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

Most Read

  • Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

    Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss