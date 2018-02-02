Canada’s short track speedskating team for the 2018 Winter Olympics is introduced Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in Montreal. Front row left to right: Kasandra Bradette, Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin, Valerie Maltais, Jamie Macdonald. Back row left to right: Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Pascal Dion, Francois Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Canada will send 225 athletes and 87 coaches to the Pyeongchang Olympics, its largest-ever delegation for a Winter Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women.

The oldest competitor is Calgary curler Cheryl Bernard, who is 51. Calgary-based bobsledder Lascelles Brown, 43, is the oldest male athlete.

Snowboarding has the two youngest athletes in 16-year-olds Eliot Grondin of Ste-Marie, Que., and Elizabeth Hosking of Longueuil, Que.

Snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson, 42, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is making his sixth Winter Games appearance, a Canadian record.

READ MORE: Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Co. unveils kit for Pyeongchang Olympics

There are five sets of siblings, including Chloe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, both medallists in freestyle skiing four years ago in Sochi, Russia. Their older sister Maxime did not make the team this year.

Ontario has the largest contingent of athletes with 68, followed by Alberta (54) and Quebec (50).

Canada is in a position to win a record number of medals in Pyeongchang, topping the previous mark of 26 in Vancouver in 2010. Canadians brought home 25 medals in 2014.

The Games officially open Feb. 9.

Here is a look at the team by the numbers:

Ontario: 68

Alberta: 54

Quebec: 50

British Columbia: 30

Manitoba: 7

Saskatchewan: 7

Yukon: 3

Northwest Territories: 2

Nova Scotia: 2

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1

Prince Edward Island: 1

New Brunswick: 0

Nunavut: 0

Athletes born outside Canada: 15

Athletes who previously attended Winter Olympics: 104

Athletes who competed in Sochi in 2014: 99

Athletes who competed in Vancouver in 2010: 45

Olympic rookies: 119

Olympic medallists: 46

Most Olympic appearances: 6

The Canadian Press

