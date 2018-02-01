Skip Kevin Martin smiles during the first end of the men’s semifinal against John Morris at the 2013 Roar of the Rings Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in Winnipeg on Dec. 7, 2013. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Canadian Kevin Martin, a three-time Olympian and four-time Brier champion, will be inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame.

The Edmonton native, who won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and silver in 2002 at Salt Lake City, is one of three new members of the Hall, joining Elmer Freytag and Young C. Kim.

Martin also represented Canada at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, where curling was a demonstration sport.

He won Brier titles in 1991, 1997, 2008 and 2009.

Martin skipped Canada to a perfect record at the 2010 Winter Olympics, earning the gold medal with a 6-3 win over Norway’s Thomas Ulsrud.

Martin’s career also included an unprecedented 18 victories in Grand Slam events.

“In a high-performance playing career that spanned three decades, Kevin won every event imaginable,” said Resby Coutts, chair of Curling Canada’s board of governors. “And he did it with a flair and style that thrilled fans around the world.”

Martin’s formal induction ceremony will take place later this season. The date and location is yet to be confirmed by the World Curling Federation.

The Canadian Press

