Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair, left, was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette, right, on Wednesday in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Canadian captain Christine Sinclair officially joined the ranks of the Order of Canada on Wednesday, billed as “the greatest player to have ever laced up soccer cleats for Team Canada.”

The 34-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., attended the investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall, receiving the honour from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette

“Her leadership on and off the pitch has made her an inspiration to countless young athletes across the country,” read her introduction.

The honour, first announced last June, drew quick reaction on social media.

“Order of Canada for Christine Sinclair, unbelievable person, living legend as a player, keep raising the bar Sinc, for all Canadians,” said former Canadian women’s coach John Herdman, who is now in charge of the national men’s team.

Merritt Paulson, owner of the Portland Thorns NWSL team captained by Sinclair, also weighed in via Twitter.

“Cant tell you how pleased this makes me. Hard to imagine to a player who better represents our sport than @sincy12 … I have never met a more humble superstar. Recognition makes her legitimately uncomfortable but nobody deserves it more than her,” he said.

Sinclair has scored 169 goals in 262 appearances for Canada, leading the way to back-to-back Olympic bronze medals.

Sinclair, named an Officer to the Order of Canada, was one of 47 people honoured Wednesday.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

‘Exciting’ new projects at Lake Babine Nation

Natural resources building and triplex being built

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

About 3000 hours of volunteer work to maintain Boer Mountain in 2017

Mountain biking made possible by hard-working volunteers in Burns Lake

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Most Read

  • Burns Lake hosts league games

    Burns Lake hosted league games over the weekend, welcoming players from Prince…

  • BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

    Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

  • Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

    Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette