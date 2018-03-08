Paralympic nordic skier Brian McKeever will lead Canada’s Paralympic team during the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games March 9 in the morning. He’s got 13 Paralympic medals under his belt. CBC will kick off the festivities with a 5:30 a.m. Photo submitted

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

Canmore Paralympic athlete, Brian McKeever, will lead the Canadian team in the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games.

Heading into his fifth Paralympic Games, the 13-time medallist will be the flag-bearer during the opening ceremonies on the morning of March 9, states a press release by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“Brian is one of those athletes we want all of Canada to know who he is and what he has been able to accomplish as a Canadian Paralympian,” said Todd Nicholson, Chef de Mission for the Canadian Paralympic Team in PyeongChang.

For Nicholson, McKeever is a “fantastic ambassador” of Canadian sport who shows that Canada’s athletes are among the best in the world.

His accomplishments are something to write home about with 10 gold medals, two silver and one bronze. McKeever skis in the visually impaired category and made his debut in Para nordic skiing in Salt Lake City in 2002. The 38-year-old will be skiing with guides Graham Nishikawa (Whitehorse, YK) and Russell Kennedy (Canmore, AB) in PyeongChang.

“It’s always an honour to represent Canada, and to do that at the Paralympics is why I have kept going with my career,” McKeever said. “As athletes we live our lives in four-year chunks and I’m thrilled to be here. To be able to lead Canada into the Opening Ceremony is a wonderful thing. There are so many great athletes on this team who have done amazing things in their respective sports, and many others who will capture the world’s attention at these Games as well. It is a privilege to lead these great Canadians into the stadium and it is a responsibility I won’t take lightly!”

CBC will kick off the festivities with a 5:30 a.m. ET pre-show, and both CBC and Radio-Canada will air the Opening Ceremony live starting at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It will also be live streamed on CBC and Radio-Canada’s websites, as well as Facebook Live, Twitter Live, and Paralympic.ca.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team in PyeongChang: Canada is represented by 55 athletes in five sports at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 9 to 18. #greatnessisrare

