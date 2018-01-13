Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves and the Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night.

Seth Jones put Columbus up 1-0 during a strong first period, but Vancouver power ahead in the second. Baertschi, Erik Gudbranson, Brandon Gaunce and Alexander Edler scored, and Jake Virtanen added an empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the third to help the Canucks snap a five-game skid.

Thomas Vanek and Henrik Sedin each had two assists for Vancouver, which won for just the third time since Dec. 7.

Sergei Bobrovsky let in four of the Canuck’s 12 shots in the second period. He finished with 24 saves for the game. Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are second in the Metropolitan Division as they begin their league-mandated five-day break. They dropped a second straight game to another of the NHL’s worst teams after losing to Buffalo 3-1 on Thursday night.

Early on, though, it looked as if the game might go the Blue Jackets’ way.

At 4:33 into the first period, Nick Foligno found Jones wide open at the top of the right circle, and the All-Star defenceman slapped a shot past Markstrom for his eighth goal.

Baertschi tied it with his ninth goal on a power play 1:19 into the second. Vanek set it up with a nifty behind-the-back pass across the goal mouth, and Baertschi swept it in from a sharp angle. Gudbranson gave the Canucks the lead at 5:38 when he beat Bobrovsky from the right point.

The Canucks got another power-play goal at 14:31. Gaunce broke his stick on the shot, but the puck slipped in between Bobrovsky’s pads. The fourth goal came at 17:15 when Edler’s shot deflected off the skate of defender Markus Nutivaara.

Harrington made it 4-2 with 7:25 remaining, but the Blue Jackets couldn’t get closer.

NOTES: Henrik Sedin has 18 assists in his last 19 games. His twin brother and line mate Daniel Sedin has two goals and three assists in the last four games. … Vanek has five goals and eight assists in the last 10 games. … Columbus F Sonny Milano missed his second game with an unspecified upper-body injury. … Vancouver D Chris Tanev returned after missing two games with facial injuries. He lost six teeth after taking a puck in the mouth against Toronto on Jan. 6. … Vancouver scratched D Derrick Pouliot, D Alex Beiga and F Michael Chaput. … Jones extended his point streak to four games with the first-period goal.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: At Minnesota on Sunday night.

Columbus: After a five-day break, Blue Jackets host Dallas on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

Previous story
Winter Olympics options limited by warming planet: research

Just Posted

Dustin Louie a role model at UNBC

The Burns Lake graduate is UNBC’s first Aboriginal scholar in residence

UPDATE: Mount Milligan Mine temporarily suspends operations

There have not been any layoffs at this stage

Pioneer Park sidewalk to be replaced

The concrete sidewalk is cracking and in need of repair

End is near for MSP premiums in B.C.

Premiums reduced by half for all British Columbians

Northwest B.C. economy remains uncertain

Report provides a glimpse of northern B.C.’s economic outlook

Burns Lake byelection candidates debate

Bruce Martens and Charlie Rensby compete for councillor seat

Trump gets ‘excellent health” report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Hunting regulation changes up for public feedback

Many changes include more vehicle prohibitions in Telkwa Mountain area and less mule deer hunting.

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

Most Read

  • Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

  • Winter Olympics options limited by warming planet: research

    Research from University of Waterloo says fewer places are going to be cold enough to host events