A preview of the Vancouver Canucks’ pre-game Chinese New Year jerseys. (Twitter/Vancouver Canucks)

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

If you want to get your hands on the Vancouver Canucks’ Chinese New Year jerseys, they’ll be up for auction at the Feb. 17 game against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena.

The red warm-up Adidas jerseys, which celebrate 2018 as the year of the dog in the Chinese tradition, were developed by Charlie Chien, a Vancouver native and China-based designer.

They’ll be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Canucks team store or via auction at kiosks in Rogers Arena and vanbase.ca. It’s unknown how many will be up for grabs.

Before the puck drop, Larry “King” Kwong, the first player of Asian descent to play in the NHL, will be honoured with a video tribute. His daughter, Kristina, will attend on his behalf.

The Vernon man jumpstarted his hockey career with the Vernon Hydrophones, before moving up to the Trail Smoke Eaters when he was 18 years old.

On March 13, 1948, Kwong recorded his first and only game in the NHL with the New York Rangers, playing against Maurice Richard and the Montreal Canadians in Montreal.

All sorts of other activities will be on hand at Rogers Arena ahead of the game, including lion and dragon dancers, a Kung Fu demonstration and a lucky puck hunt set to take place at 5 p.m.

Sections 101 and 103 will feature custom fortune cookies, a dog-colouring contest and red envelope giveaways.

As for the food, the concourse and premium areas will offer dishes such as pot stickers, crispy pork belly on rice, and pork bao.

