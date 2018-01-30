Classes improve students’ lifestyle

Thanks to a generous donation from Chinook Community Forests, the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) has been able to offer cross-country skiing lessons to local school students. The classes are being offered from mid-January to early March by certified coach Rachelle van Zanten. According to the OSC, cross-country skiing is a wonderful way to get outdoors in the winter months and get some exercise while having fun and seeing friends. So far the participation has been exceptional and students shave shown great enthusiasm. (Submitted photos)

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.