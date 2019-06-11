‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference after Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Facing the basket and seeing an opening, Kevin Durant made a quick move to his left — a move he’s made thousands of times.

A second later, the Golden State Warriors star crumpled to the hardwood, clutching the Achilles tendon in his right leg.

Large sections of Raptors fans at a frothing Scotiabank Arena initially cheered, knowing what Durant — who had only just returned to the lineup after a month on the sidelines — going down might mean for Toronto’s chances of winning the franchise’s first title.

It could also end up galvanizing a Warriors team that now trails the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-2 following Monday’s razor-thin 106-105 victory. Game 6 of the series goes Thursday in Oakland, Calif.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved their hands to try to get the fans to stop the cheering after Durant hit the floor, and many soon turned to applause and muted “K-D” chants as he was helped off the court early in the second quarter.

But in the eyes of the Warriors, it was too little, too late.

“That’s crazy. That’s crazy,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said of the crowd’s initial response. ”Come on … that’s classless. For me, I’ve always witnessed Canadians being the nicest people that I’ve ever encountered.

“That was classless.”

Fighting back tears, Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the media after the game, confirming that Durant suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon. The Finals MVP in both 2017 and 2018, who was playing for the first time since May 8 because of a calf problem, will have an MRI on Tuesday.

“Prior to coming back (Durant) went through four weeks with a medical team, and it was thorough and it was experts and multiple MRIs and multiple doctors, and we felt good about the process,” said Myers, who added this injury is different than the one suffered earlier in the playoffs. ”He was cleared to play (in Game 5). That was a collaborative decision.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame, but I understand this world and if you have to, you can blame me.”

Durant went through Golden State’s full morning shootaround earlier in the day and was originally a game-time decision.

“Kevin takes a lot of hits sometimes, but he just wants to play basketball and right now he can’t,” Myers said. ”Basketball has gotten him through his life. So it means, I don’t know that we can all understand how much it means to him.

“He just wants to play basketball with his teammates and compete.”

Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who accompanied Durant down the tunnel with Andre Iguodala, was surprised by the fan response.

“Very confused around that reaction. It’s not my experience with the people of this city,” said Curry, who lived in Toronto when his father played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

“You understand this is about an individual, a human being and not, ‘Oh, shoot he’s out, he’s hurt, we won the championship.’ That was probably their initial thought and you hate to see that when a guy’s going through pain like that.

“I just hope that ugliness doesn’t show itself again as we go forward in this series.”

Durant scored 11 points, including going 3-for-3 from three-point range, in just under 12 minutes of action before the injury.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

