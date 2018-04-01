Columbus Blue Jackets’ player Ian Cole has been fined by the NHL after Sunday’s game with the Vancouver Canucks. (Facebook)

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

The NHL fined defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip Sunday.

Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.

Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Most Read