Vancouver’s Tamia Edgar attempts to clear her own zone during Women’s Division play at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 16 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)

Vancouver’s Tamia Edgar attempts to clear her own zone during Women’s Division play at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 16 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 7 (Feb. 17) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Women’s and Masters Divisions finalists will be decided today

The following is the schedule for Day 7 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

FEBRUARY 16, 2023

WOMEN’S DIVISION

10:30 a.m. (arena) Laxgalts’ap vs Vancouver

SEMI-FINAL 4 p.m. (main gym)

Haisla vs (winner of 10:30 a.m. game)

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate

6:30 p.m. (Winner of Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate) vs Hazelton

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

11 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Similkameen

1 p.m. Skidegate vs Burnaby

8 p.m. Massett vs (winner of 11 a.m. game)

MASTERS DIVISION

9 a.m. (arena) Skidegate vs Hydaburg

SEMI-FINALS 2:30 p.m. (main gym)

Prince Rupert vs (winner of Skidegate vs Hydaburg)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Day 5 Recap: Three semifinals set, eliminations continue at All Native tourney

Just Posted

Vancouver’s Tamia Edgar attempts to clear her own zone during Women’s Division play at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 16 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 7 (Feb. 17) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Masters Skidegate (black) vs Heiltsuk, Feb 15. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 5 Recap: Three semifinals set, eliminations continue at All Native tourney

MLA John Rustad in Victoria May 17, 2018. Photography by John Lehmann
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad crosses the floor to B.C. Conservatives

Freda Campbell. Among many accomplishments, Campbell developed OnTrack: Tahltan Essential Skills Database, which lets Tahltan people access job opportunities in Tahltan Territory. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan woman wins Indigenous Trailblazer award