Field hockey captain Scott Tupper named Canada’s Pan Am flag-bearer

Vancouver field hockey player Scott Tupper will be Canada’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games on Friday.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced its selection on Tuesday, choosing the 32-year-old Tupper to lead 477 athletes and 119 coaches into Estadio Nacional del Peru. The Games run until Aug. 11.

Since making his first international appearance in 2005, Tupper has played more than 300 games for Canada. He has been captain of the team for the past eight years.

Tupper is a two-time Olympian and has won three medals at the Pan Ams (gold in 2007 and silver in 2011 and 2015). He is a five-time Pan American all-star.

Tupper learned he would be flag-bearer two weeks ago.

“I was a little bit shocked, flattered and excited,” said Tupper. “It’s an incredible honour, and for the COC to give me the opportunity, I’m immensely grateful.

“I certainly had a few nerves the first day or so, but I’m very proud and feeling privileged to have the honour. While it’s an individual distinction, it’s indicative of our team’s past success and I’m really looking forward to representing our program and our country at the opening ceremony.”

Tupper also coaches at the club, academy and junior national levels. In 2018, he was appointed to the International Field Hockey Federation’s Athletes’ Committee.

“Not only has he had outstanding performances at three consecutive Pan American Games, but his involvement with his sport off the field as a coach and mentor to Canada’s next generation of athletes made him the perfect choice,” Canadian chef de mission Doug Vandor said.

Canoer Mark Oldershaw was Canada’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, while Kia Nurse of the women’s basketball team carried the flag at the closing ceremony.

The Canadian Press

