Teams from Prince George, Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof travelled to Burns Lake for an atom hockey tournament over the weekend. The event was hosted by the Burns Lake girls atom/peewee team at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena. Sarah Green, head manager of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association, said players really enjoyed themselves and had a fantastic weekend of hockey. No results were recorded during the tournament.

