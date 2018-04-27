Great ones in the making

Hockey season is over, but the games are just beginning for these young athletes. Certificates were handed out to members of the Initiation Team at the annual awards night of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association on April 19. The players, aged between four and seven years old, are the association’s youngest. (David Gordon Koch photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us