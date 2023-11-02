Hughes has 5-point night as Canucks demolish San Jose Sharks 10-1

Quinn Hughes had a goal and four assists, eight players scored and the Vancouver Canucks beat the host San Jose Sharks 10-1 on Thursday for their fifth win in six games.

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice, J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, Andrei Kuzmenko and Sam Lafferty each had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson had three assists, and Filip Hronek and Carson Soucy had two apiece. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots.

The Canucks beat the Sharks for the sixth straight time and sent the Sharks to their 10th straight loss to start the season (0-9-1). San Jose is one loss away from tying the NHL record for most defeats to start a season, a mark currently held by the New York Rangers (1943-44) and the Arizona Coyotes (2017-18 and 2021-22).

Following his five-point night, @CanucksReporter speaks with Quinn Hughes tonight in San Jose 👇 pic.twitter.com/caiy56oPUN — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2023

Hughes’ five-point night tied Vancouver’s single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, which was last done by Jeff Brown in 1995.

Fabian Zetterlund spoiled Demko’s shutout bid with 3:48 remaining. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed six goals on 19 shots before leaving after taking a knee to the head fromKuzmenko as the Canucks forward scored to put Vancouver up 6-0 near midway through the second period. Mackenzie Blackwood came on and had 10 saves the rest of the way.

Vancouver put the game out of reach early, capitalizing on the Sharks’ penalties woes in the first period with goals on all three of its power plays — including two off an early double-minor high sticking penalty by Nico Sturm. It was just the second time the Sharks have allowed three power-play goals in the first period in franchise history.

Boeser got the first goal on a one-timer from the left point off a feed from Pettersson after Marc-Edouard Vlasic failed to clear the zone 2:23 into the game. Boeser then created the second goal with a nifty assist, sending a long-range pass from his own blue line off the end boards right onto the stick of Miller, who beat two Sharks’ defenders down the ice and deposited a backhand past Kakhonen at the 4-minute mark.

Hughes made it 3-0 at the 8-minute mark on a wrist shot through traffic, and Boeser added his second of the period on another power play, batting the puck out of midair from in close after it deflected off Kakhonen to give the Canucks a 4-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first.

The Canucks scored four more in the second, and two in the third to extend the lead to 10-0 with 8:02 remaining.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Dallas on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host the Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

The Canadian Press

CanucksNHL