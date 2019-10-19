New Jersey Devils’ Taylor Hall (9) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored his first career goal in his first NHL game against his older brother Quinn Hughes, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Saturday.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots in his third career shutout, sending New Jersey to its second straight victory after starting the season with six straight losses.

Jack Hughes, 18, played in his eighth NHL game after he was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Quinn Hughes was a first-round selection by Vancouver in 2018.

There were approximately 80 Hughes family members and friends on hand for their first NHL matchup.

READ MORE: Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

