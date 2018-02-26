Elliot Wilson (second from left) competes in the skate sprint event at the BC Games. (BC Games/Bonnie Pryce)

Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.

We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Just Posted

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Burns Lake Fire Department donates equipment

The gear is helping fire departments in developing countries

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tweedsmuir set to go for gold

Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre

Missing plane thought to be in North Okanagan

New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake

Island First Nations officially bids to host 2020 North American Indigenous Games

Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997

Canucks have to settle for acquiring players at NHL trade deadline

Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek

Fans greet returning Olympians in Vancouver

Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe

B.C. NDP getting employer push-back on health care tax

Carole James says she’ll consult not-for-profits, municipalities

Greyhound passenger speaks of chaos and fear during Coquihalla crash

Surrey woman Jane Green recounts terrifying moments, and a good emergency response

Most Read