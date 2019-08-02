Kaye, Sinclair and Charron named players of the month by Canada Soccer

Canada’s Christine Sinclair (left) and Costa Rica’s Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women’s soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, Canada captain Christine Sinclair is sounding the call for women’s pro soccer in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Mark-Anthony Kaye, Christine Sinclair and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July.

Kaye were honoured for their play with Los Angeles FC and the Portland Thorns, respectively. Charron, captain of Canada’s Para Soccer squad, was named player of the tournament at the IFCPF World Cup Sevilla 2019.

Kaye started all five matches after the CONCACAF Gold Cup, helping LAFC build its lead in the standings. The midfielder from Toronto scored a goal and an assist, upping his 2019 points total to four goals and six assists in 20 matches.

Sinclair, from Burnaby, B.C., scored in three straight matches and improved her season total to six goals in seven matches, tied for third-most in the NWSL.

Charron, from Ottawa, scored six goals and added an assist in six matches as Canada finished in 12th place at the IFCPF World Cup. He was Canada’s player of the match four times.

The 21-year-old has 43 goals in 49 international matches in seven-a-side Para Soccer.

The Canadian Press

