Kid’s camp begins

Photo: The Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association’s bike camp for kids started up on May 16

It’s the fourth season of bike camp for nine-year-old mountain biker Rheanna Leith, pictured here with coach Laura Stewart at Kager Lake. It was the first day of camp, which takes place every Wednesday over the course of five weeks, and 60 children — ranging in ages from 5-13 — are taking part, along with about 16 volunteers, according to the Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association (BLMBA), which organizes the annual camp. BLMBA is also offering a one-day camp for adults on June 3. (David Gordon Koch photo)

