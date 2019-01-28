WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

The Kootenay Ice will announce a relocation to Winnipeg during a special media availability tomorrow with Kootenay Ice ownership Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes, along with Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison.

The press conference will take place Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Western Financial Place.

This comes after months of speculation and rumors that the Ice are relocating to Winnipeg. It will be the first time all the parties are together to answer questions.

Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes purchased the team two years ago from long-time owner Jeff Chynoweth, whose father, Ed, relocated the franchise to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998.

The team played out of the Memorial Arena for two years while the city held a divisive referendum to build the arena now known as Western Financial Place.

More to come.

Previous story
BC junior curlers bring home third national gold
Next story
Women’s hockey trending after NHL all-star skills event

Just Posted

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Rio Tinto seeks responsiveness to change in 2019

Rio Tinto wants to better respond to the needs of regional stakeholders… Continue reading

Railway safety needs more oversight in Canada, author says

Are we safe in Burns Lake, if an accident involving dangerous substances… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

Strange cloud forms over B.C.’s South Coast

The cloud formed over Abbotford on Monday afternoon

Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

Most Read