LDSS girls’ snowboarders best in B.C.

Students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) ripped up the slopes at Sun Peaks in early March, earning top spots in the provincial competitions. The girls’ snowboarding team ranked first in the province, while the boys’ team came in fourth. LDSS also won the girls’ and boys’ combined snowboarding banner. In individual provincial rankings for girls’ snowboarding, Nisa Hofer came in second overall, followed by Avril Thom-Lucy at third and Teslin Pinter at sixth. For individual boys’ snowboarding, Cameron Stewart came in eighth, while Avery Wilson ranked ninth in the province. (Patti Dube photos)