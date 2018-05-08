Little league baseball launched in Burns Lake

Murphy Abraham, recreation coordinator for Lake Babine Nation (LBN), is helping to launch little league baseball in Burns Lake. He’s shown here with kids from LBN’s after-school program. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Just in time for spring, a group of parents and community members is launching little league baseball in Burns Lake — and practices are set to begin on May 14.

It’s been years since Burns Lake has had a little league, said Murphy Abraham, recreation coordinator for Lake Babine Nation (LBN). Abraham — who banded together with Jay and Pam Higginson and other community members to organize the league — said it’s a great way to expand the sports offerings available for kids in the Burns Lake area.

Practices are tentatively slated to take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., starting on May 14.

Organizers are looking at opening the league to children ranging from 5 to 17 years old — the specific ages and age groups will depend on how many kids register — and for boys and girls. The league is open to anyone and everyone in Burns Lake, said Abraham.

News about the fledgling league spread quickly by social media and word-of-mouth, and around 40 parents showed up at a meeting that took place on May 2 at LBN’s council chambers.

Of those parents, 25 of them expressed willingness to help as volunteers in roles such as field maintenance, coaching and umpiring. “It’s good to have a number of volunteers already stepping forward,” said Abraham.

The registration fee is $40 per child — money that will cover insurance and other expenses for the little league association currently in the process of being formed. “There’s a lot of paperwork involved,” said Abraham.

The league would be linked to Little League BC — and involvement in this larger organization would allow players in Burns Lake to take part in tournaments and compete at a higher level, he said.

Abraham added that equipment will be available on loan to kids needing help because of financial barriers.

At the May 2 meeting, there was also talk of coaching clinics sponsored by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council — a group dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Indigenous people through physical activity

Abraham said that businesses are already coming forward to sponsor teams but that he hopes more will step up to the plate.

The next meeting is planned for May 9. “This thing is going to blow up,” said Abraham. “In a good way.”